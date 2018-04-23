EDUCATION

Yale University offering free online class about psychology and happiness

Yale offering free happiness class

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (KTRK) --
You can now take a class for free at one of the most prestigious colleges in the country.

Yale University is offering a free class called The Science of Well-Being that focuses on what psychological science says about happiness.

It's the most popular course in Yale's 316-year history.

More than 1,000 Yale undergrads enrolled in the course, so the university decided to make an adapted version available to anyone for free online.

Classes are taped in the instructor's living room.

Topics covered include misconceptions about happiness and strategies to reset our expectations. And in week five of the class, students will learn about stuff that really makes us happy, according to the course description.

