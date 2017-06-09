IMPACT COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER

Where to find free meals for children in Montgomery County this summer

There are several resources available for children in need of meals this summer in Montgomery County. Conroe ISD, the Conroe YMCA and other local businesses are offering free meals for children 18 years old and younger.

No Kid Hungry, a campaign by national nonprofit organization Share Our Strength, also developed a system to alert families where they can find meals in or near their neighborhoods for their children. Free summer meals can be found by texting "food" - or "comida" for Spanish speakers - to 877-877.

The following Conroe ISD schools will serve free breakfast and lunch to children Monday through Friday, June 7-29:

Houser Elementary School
27370 Oak Ridge High School Road, Conroe
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Milam Elementary School
16415 FM 3083, Conroe
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Patterson Elementary School
670 Beach Airport Road, Conroe
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Rice Elementary School
904 Gladstell St., Conroe
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Reaves Elementary School
1717 N. Loop 336, Conroe
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Vogel Intermediate School
27125 Geffert Wright Lane, Spring
Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 a.m.

The following locations will serve free meals to children in need throughout the summer:

Mission Woods Apartments (sponsored by the City of Houston)
25469 Borough Park Drive, Spring
832-941-2109
Lunch: June 5-August 11 (Mon.-Fri.), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Afternoon snack: June 5-Aug. 11 (Mon.-Fri.), 3-4 p.m.

Park at Piney Woods (sponsored by the Houston Food Bank)
1200 South Frazier St., Conroe
314-471-8830
Lunch: June 5-August 18 (Mon.-Thu.), 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Hollow Creek (sponsored by the Houston Food Bank)
500 Hickerson St., Conroe
713-808-1988
Lunch: June 5-Aug. 18 (Mon.-Thu.), 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Conroe YMCA (sponsored by the Houston Food Bank)
10425 Owen Drive, Conroe
832-253-6988
Breakfast: June 5-Aug. 18 (Mon.-Fri.), 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Lunch: June 5-Aug. 18 (Mon.-Fri.), noon-1 p.m.

To find more locations offering free meals this summer, click here.

