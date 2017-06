There are several resources available for children in need of meals this summer in Montgomery County. Conroe ISD, the Conroe YMCA and other local businesses are offering free meals for children 18 years old and younger.No Kid Hungry, a campaign by national nonprofit organization Share Our Strength, also developed a system to alert families where they can find meals in or near their neighborhoods for their children. Free summer meals can be found by texting "food" - or "comida" for Spanish speakers - to 877-877.The following Conroe ISD schools will serve free breakfast and lunch to children Monday through Friday, June 7-29:Houser Elementary School27370 Oak Ridge High School Road, ConroeBreakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.mMilam Elementary School16415 FM 3083, ConroeBreakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.mPatterson Elementary School670 Beach Airport Road, ConroeBreakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.mRice Elementary School904 Gladstell St., ConroeBreakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.mReaves Elementary School1717 N. Loop 336, ConroeBreakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.mVogel Intermediate School27125 Geffert Wright Lane, SpringBreakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m.Lunch: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 a.m.The following locations will serve free meals to children in need throughout the summer:Mission Woods Apartments (sponsored by the City of Houston)25469 Borough Park Drive, Spring832-941-2109Lunch: June 5-August 11 (Mon.-Fri.), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Afternoon snack: June 5-Aug. 11 (Mon.-Fri.), 3-4 p.m.Park at Piney Woods (sponsored by the Houston Food Bank)1200 South Frazier St., Conroe314-471-8830Lunch: June 5-August 18 (Mon.-Thu.), 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.Hollow Creek (sponsored by the Houston Food Bank)500 Hickerson St., Conroe713-808-1988Lunch: June 5-Aug. 18 (Mon.-Thu.), 12:30-1:30 p.m.Conroe YMCA (sponsored by the Houston Food Bank)10425 Owen Drive, Conroe832-253-6988Breakfast: June 5-Aug. 18 (Mon.-Fri.), 8:30-9:30 a.m.Lunch: June 5-Aug. 18 (Mon.-Fri.), noon-1 p.m.To find more locations offering free meals this summer, click here This story comes from our partners at Impact Community Newspaper