Katy ISD superintendent's resignation effective Jan. 1, 2019

Katy ISD has been in the national spotlight for months over bullying accusations against its superintendent. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Through a trembling voice, Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt announced his resignation amid accusations of bullying and plagiarism in his past.

Hindt announced his decision during Thursday night's Katy ISD board of trustees meeting, which also included two agenda items directly related to the superintendent. In a show of solidarity behind Hindt, the board unanimously approved pursuing a defamation suit on behalf of the outgoing superintendent.

In addition, the board OK'd amending Hindt's contract, though, terms were not specified in the meeting.

Hindt said his resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2019, at which point he also said he will retire.

"I love Katy, but there is a vicious ugliness in the ruthless attacks that I and others have endured," said Hindt, reading from a prepared statement.

In his resignation, Hindt maintained a smear campaign has targeted him, and that he cannot continue to effectively serve in his role as the accusations persisted.

Hindt has been plagued by allegations of bullying when he was in junior high.

The claims first came to light in March when the alleged victim addressed the board during the open forum session.

Hindt was also recently accused by a Katy parent of plagiarizing, saying that Hindt's 2012 dissertation at the University of Houston is very similar to one published four years earlier.

A district spokesman said there was "zero truth" to the allegation.
The board, who has stood by Hindt, said the allegations over the past few months are defamation.

'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says

