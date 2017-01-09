WATCH LIVE: 21st Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition

HOUSTON --If Dr. King were alive today, what would he say about Muhammad Ali's contribution to society? Watch as students seek to answer that question in the 21st Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition here.
WHAT
The 21st Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition will take place at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ in Downtown Houston on Friday, Jan.13. Continuing the tradition of honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, fourth- and fifth-grade students in Houston will deliver original speeches between three-to-five minutes answering the question: "If Dr. King were alive today, what would he say about Muhammad Ali's contribution to society?" More than 230 students representing 24 Houston ISD schools participated in the in-school competitions held in the fall. One student from each participating school was selected to advance to the semi-final round to be held on Jan. 6 at Thompson Elementary. Of the 24 students, 12 finalists advance to the final competition. Criteria for judging include delivery, stage presence, and content interpretation and memorization at all three competition levels. ABC13's Live at Five anchor Melanie Lawson will join the judges panel. The event is free and open to the public.
Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP continues to host and sponsor the 2017 competition which includes participants from the following Houston ISD elementary schools: Anderson, Atherton, Blackshear, Bruce, Burrus, Cornelius, Crespo, Garden Villas, Golfcrest, Gregg, Gregory-Lincoln, Kate Bell, Lockhart, Macgegor, Looscan, Park Place, Pleasantville, Port Houston, Sutton, Thompson, Valley West, Wainwright, Whidby and Windsor Village.
WHO
The 21st Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition will kick off the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to encourage the community to pay tribute to and carry on the late civil rights leader's legacy. The firm established the competition in Dallas in 1993 to highlight the cultural diversity of the community as well as to cultivate writing and speaking skills of elementary school students. The Dallas competition, now in its 25th year, is held in partnership with Dallas ISD on the same day.
The 12 finalists for the competition:
-Thomas Johnson, Burrus Elementary
-Caitlin Thompson, Pleasantville Elementary
-Sebastian Garza, Cornelius Elementary
-Mariah Calvin, Bruce Elementary
-Alan Cabanas, Anderson Elementary
-Olutobi Adeyeri, Valley West Elementary
-Kamarah Pennamon, Blackshear Elementary
-Jazell Coleman, Thompson Elementary
-Leana MCGee, Lockhart Elementary
-Zyahra Barnes, Windsor Village
-Jernee Craig, Whidby Elementary
-Nhedrick Jabier, Crespo Elementary
WHERE
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ, Downtown Houston
11 500 Clay St., Houston, TX 77002
WHEN
Fri Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
11 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
