EDUCATION

VIDEO CHAT Jan 5th 12 noon : Houston Community College

Live Video Chat Jan 5th 12 noon
HOUSTON --
Houston Community College web chat
We're excited that you're joining the HCC community. Becoming a student at Houston Community College breaks down into 5 steps, outlined at www.hccs.edu/apply. Today's chat is here to help with any questions you may have. For general questions regarding Admission into our college, you may contact our Student Services Contact Center at 713-718-2277 or use our Ask HCC Knowledge base System which is available 24/7 at www.hccs.edu/askhcc

Dr. Melissa Gonzalez

 is currently the Chief of Staff for Houston Community College Chancellor, Dr. Cesar Maldonado. Prior to her position at HCC, Dr. Gonzalez was Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development at Lone Star College in the Woodlands, TX. Dr. Gonzalez is also an adjunct professor at the University of Houston Downtown, teaching courses in Management.

Dr. Athos Brewer

 is Vice Chancellor of Student Services at Houston Community College. Dr. Brewer brings a wealth of experience as past Vice President for Student Affairs at Bronx Community College (BCC) of the City University of New York (CUNY). He also served as member of the Advisory Board for Maryland's juvenile justice system, and received fellowships from the American Council on Education (ACE) and the National Institutes of Health Intramural Research Training.

Dr. Kimberly Beatty

 currently serves as the HCC Vice Chancellor, Instructional Services & Chief Academic Officer. Her experience includes serving as Dean of Languages, Mathematics and Sciences at Tidewater Community College, Program Director of Campus Learning Communities and Associate Professor of English at Cypress College, and GED/ABE English Instructor at Maryland State Department of Education. Dr. Beatty holds a Bachelor of Arts, Masters of Arts in English and Doctorate in Higher Education Community College Leadership from Morgan State University.

We'll have a transcript available at the conclusion of this live chat.
Related Topics:
educationweb chathouston community collegecollegefamilyHouston
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Problems Only Left-Handed People Understand
Crossing guard 'Buddy the Elf' spreads holiday cheer to kids
'Dude. Be Nice' campaign spreads kindness
Anne Sung won HISD's Board of Education seat
Proud son boasts about parents graduating from college
More education
EDUCATION
"Lunch angel" pays off balances of lunches at Katy ISD
HISD students pitch ideas in local Shark Tank-like competition
Dick's Sporting Goods Friday Flyover
Harlem Globetrotters and bullying prevention
More Education
Top Stories
Police investigating dead body found in burned van
Homeowner shoots 19-year-old burglar in face
Armed robbers target Denny's and IHOP; one customer shot
Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck
LIVE: Eagle eggs expected to hatch
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scouts
Father fatally stabbed inside Target store
Show More
Fulshear police get creative on social media
Man recovering after acid attack to his face
Germany: Suspected contact of Berlin attacker arrested
Exec to resign after worker's suicide from overwork
A Magnolia junior high suffers heavy fire damage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
PHOTOS: Dream home on market for $10.4M
More Photos