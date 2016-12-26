VIDEO CHAT: Houston Community College

Dr. Melissa Gonzalez

Dr. Melissa Gonzalez is currently the Chief of Staff for Houston Community College Chancellor, Dr. Cesar Maldonado. Prior to her position at HCC, Dr. Gonzalez was Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development at Lone Star College in the Woodlands, TX. Dr. Gonzalez is also an adjunct professor at the University of Houston Downtown, teaching courses in Management.

Dr. Athos Brewer is Vice Chancellor of Student Services at Houston Community College. Dr. Brewer brings a wealth of experience as past Vice President for Student Affairs at Bronx Community College (BCC) of the City University of New York (CUNY). He also served as member of the Advisory Board for Maryland's juvenile justice system, and received fellowships from the American Council on Education (ACE) and the National Institutes of Health Intramural Research Training.

Dr. Kimberly Beatty currently serves as the HCC Vice Chancellor, Instructional Services & Chief Academic Officer. Her experience includes serving as Dean of Languages, Mathematics and Sciences at Tidewater Community College, Program Director of Campus Learning Communities and Associate Professor of English at Cypress College, and GED/ABE English Instructor at Maryland State Department of Education. Dr. Beatty holds a Bachelor of Arts, Masters of Arts in English and Doctorate in Higher Education Community College Leadership from Morgan State University.