EDUCATION

UH's oldest graduate already planning next move to help senior citizens

EMBED </>More Videos

Stephen Doiron, 75, is the oldest graduate from University of Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's graduation season and the oldest member of University of Houston's class of 2018 is already planning his next move.

Stephen Doiron, 75, will receive his master of arts in English.

The former journalist and Air Force vet has found a new purpose in higher education.

Instead of heading to university commencement, Doiron plans to stay at home and work on designing a graduate program for senior citizens. The program would be taught in the community at places such as the YMCA or local church.

He predicts it will take a least a year to finalize his proposal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
HS freshman wins Grand Champion honors at Spring Livestock Show
Katy teacher who is deaf inspires students with real-life lessons
92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try
Fort Bend teacher who struggled with infertility shares message
More Education
Top Stories
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Western Conference Finals is first for childhood friends Paul, Tucker
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
Teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
Hot button 'Roseanne' episode on Muslim neighbors
Show More
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
ON THIS DATE: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
Mother's Day gift ideas that are under $30
More News