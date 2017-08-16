BACK TO SCHOOL

BACK TO SCHOOL: Twins and new 1st graders begin school year with ABC13

Twins wake up on first day of 1st grade with ABC13

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The last time we checked in with the Clanahan household in Katy, twins Quinn and Ryan were getting ready for the first day of kindergarten.

The sister and brother duo we're arguably the most excited students to begin the school year.

A year later, we caught up with Quinn and Ryan, who were as loud and bouncy as their last first day of school. This time the twins enter first grade still at Stanley Elementary.

Katy mom and her twins getting ready for 1st day of kindergarten
Katy twins have their first day of kindergarten today.

PHOTOS: 2017 Back to school for Houston area students

