EDUCATION

President Trump thanks students whose yearbook references were altered

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump thanked students who say their yearbook entries were censored to remove references to him.

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
President Donald Trump posted a Facebook message of thanks to two New Jersey high school students whose references to him were removed from their yearbook.

Trump on Monday wrote that Wall High School students Montana and Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago "aren't afraid to stand up for what they believe in."

The post also included a letter written by Michael Glassner, executive director of Trump's campaign. He sent it to the siblings along with a care package of campaign memorabilia.

Wyatt had worn a sweater vest with Trump's name on it the day his yearbook photo was taken, and Montana had submitted a quotation from Trump to go under her freshman class president photo. Trump's name was not visible in the published photo of Wyatt, and the quote Montana submitted was not included in the yearbook.

Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said the alteration of Wyatt's photo was unintentional, and that it's unclear if Montana's quotation of Trump was intentionally left out, although a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

A third student, Grant Berardo, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Trump Make America Great Again" that was intentionally altered, even though the shirt did not violate the school's dress code, Dyer said, while Wyatt's photo was resized to match others and did not appear it was intentionally done to remove Trump's name.

The school board on Tuesday voted to formalize the suspension of the digital media teacher who was the yearbook adviser. The district will issue corrected yearbooks.

"I cannot allow the intentional change that was not based on dress code to be ignored," Dyer said in a letter to parents. "I take responsibility for the actions of those who are employed here."

Dyer said she will insist "checks and balances be implemented to ensure that intentional alterations that are not consistent with district policy do not continue."

Trump received nearly 63 percent of the vote in the township, while Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state in last year's election.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationyearbookcensorshipfirst amendmenthigh schoolNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Student walks across graduation stage despite condition
How Cy-Fair ISD is targeting childhood obesity
Prairie View A&M names interim president
Katy ISD bond committee votes for projects
More Education
Top Stories
Potential serial rapist charged in assault of elderly woman
Police surround high-speed chase suspect in stand-off
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
Elderly woman found next to husband's body on High Island
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy downgraded to tropical depression
Show More
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
2 Cosby holdouts prevented guilty verdict, juror says
Sex offender moves right next to his victim
Here's why you might have credit in your Amazon account
More News
Top Video
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
Cache of weapons found with man seen urinating at station
More Video