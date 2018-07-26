EDUCATION

Trinity University beats Rice for best university in Texas, according to new ranking

HOUSTON, Texas --
Rice University is often named among the best universities in the nation, but a new ranking puts a San Antonio school at the top the class among all Texas universities.

On July 24, College Consensus released its annual roundup of the best universities in the state, and Trinity University takes the No. 1 spot, beating out Rice and the University of Texas at Austin, among other top-tier schools.

Since its founding in 1869, the private liberal arts school has developed a reputation for its engineering and business programs, among others. In 2018, U.S. News & World Report ranked Trinity No. 1 in both its Regional Universities West and Best Value categories. Its 125-acre campus in San Antonio's Monte Vista neighborhood is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, one of only three campuses in the U.S. to garner the distinction.

