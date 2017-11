Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Deerwood Dolphins of Humble ISD on Wednesday, November 8th.Travis visited Deerwood Elementary in Kingwood where the entire school learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks PTA President Ms. Mermis for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he encourages everyone in the Deerwood family to stay strong as you recover from Harvey's flood.