Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Creech Comets in Cinco Ranch

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits Creech "University" in Katy ISD (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Creech Comets of Katy ISD on Thursday, November 16th.

Travis visited Creech "University" in Katy's Cinco Ranch where the 5th grade learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. The Creech campus took on two feet of water from Harvey's floodwaters that backed up in the Barker Reservoir, so the students and staff are using the former University of Houston Cinco Ranch campus this school year. He thanks Ms. Gardner for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he encourages everyone in the Creech family to stay strong as you recover from Harvey's flood!
