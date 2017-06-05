A Houston non-profit organization announced the top performing schools from the eight counties in the greater Houston area.
The lists includes schools such as Buckalew Elementary in Conroe ISD, Fort Settlement Middle School in Fort Bend ISD and Debakey High School in HISD.
Children at Risk looked at more than 1,300 public schools and measured them by test results, improvements in test scores and college readiness like graduation rates and SAT scores.
Fort Settlement Middle School is listed in the top five middle schools across the state.
Debakey High School, Challenge Early College High School, High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Eastwood Academy and Carnegie Vanguard High School in HISD and Clear Horizons Early College High School in Clear Creek ISD were all included in the list of top 10 high schools in Texas.
Park Place Elementary in HISD was named as one of the top Gold Ribbon elementary schools.
Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School in Galveston ISD and Burbank Middle School in HISD were listed in the top five Gold Ribbon middle schools.
See more statewide rankings here.
The list below includes schools withing Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller counties:
Top 5 elementary schools
Buckalew Elementary (Conroe ISD)
Commonwealth Elementary (Fort Bend ISD)
Creekside Forest Elementary (Tomball ISD)
River Oaks Elementary (Houston ISD)
Cornerstone Elementary (Fort Bend ISD)
Top 5 middle schools
Fort Settlement Middle School (Fort Bend ISD)
Lanier Middle School (Houston ISD)
Houston Gateway Academy-Coral Campus (Houston Gateway Academy Inc.)
Beckendorff Junior High (Katy ISD)
Sartartia Middle School (Fort Bend ISD)
Top 10 high schools
Debakey High School for Health Professions (Houston ISD)
Challenge Early College High School (Houston ISD)
High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Houston ISD)
Eastwood Academy (Houston ISD)
Carnegie Vanguard High School (Houston ISD)
Clear Horizons Early College High School (Clear Creek ISD)
Kerr High School (Alief ISD)
Harmony School of Innovation-Sugar Land (Harmony School of Science-Houston)
Clements High School (Fort Bend ISD)
Seven Lakes High School (Katy ISD)
Top Gold Ribbon elementary schools
Park Place Elementary (Houston ISD)
Lyons Elementary (Houston ISD)
De Chaumes Elementary (Houston ISD)
Field Elementary (Houston ISD)
Anderson Elementary (Conroe ISD)
Burbank Elementary (Houston ISD)
Sutton Elementary (Houston ISD)
Ed White Elementary (Houston ISD)
Youngblood Intermediate (Alief ISD)
De Zavala Elementary (Houston ISD)
Top Gold Ribbon middle schools
Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School (Galveston ISD)
Burbank Middle School (Houston ISD)
Pilgrim Academy (Houston ISD)
O'Donnell Middle School (Alief ISD)
Stevenson Middle School (Houston ISD)
Related Topics:
educationtexas newsTexasHouston
educationtexas newsTexasHouston