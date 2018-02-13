ABC13 & YOU

Thousands in attendance of the Houston Hispanic Forum Career and Education Day

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The 32nd annual Houston Hispanic Forum Career and Education Day brought thousands of Houston area students to the GRB Convention Center.

The free event empowers young Latino students and families while propelling them to achieve greater success.

It's also a great opportunity to meet local employers and college recruiters firsthand.

Over 100 college, universities, trade school and government agencies and nonprofits were on hand to talk about courses of study to be successful.

There were also workshops for students and educators to learn about the latest tools and techniques to become college ready.
