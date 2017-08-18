FOTI HIGH FIVE

'Mean teacher' has a reputation that's more than just tough love

EMBED </>More Videos

When a mean teacher isn't really so mean

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you ask around Jack Yates High School, there's a teacher who's tough.

"She's mean. She doesn't understand, she does too much. Just mean, strict."

April LaSalle has been called almost every name in the book -- until her students realize what she's doing.

"It's almost like they were drawn to me more," she said.

Just like them, but 20 years ago, she graduated from the same halls, the same classrooms where she now teaches.

She took us to that very same biology class where she says her teacher gave her much more than the lesson of the day. She got lessons in life.

"My teachers instilled resilience, perseverance," LaSalle explained. "They instilled things in me to be persistent, to be compassionate."

They gave her structure. That's something she says her students crave more than anything.

"A lot of our kids they already associate discipline with love."

After the first week, LaSalle says her students begin to change. She breaks through to them. And she says that's when the real work -- the real teaching -- begins.

She said, "It's teaching them, you know, how to deal with their emotions, coping skills."

"I feel like I can tell her anything and that she will not tell anybody."

Jameya Woodard told ABC13 she wouldn't have made it this far if it wasn't for Mrs. LaSalle.

Life in and out of school is a struggle. But that tough love from Mrs. LaSalle gave her hope and faith.

"I know if she do it, I can do it too," Jameya explained.

For many students the odds are against them. They may be economically disadvantaged, from single parent homes with little motivation. But they have someone who "gets them."

"I really believe this is my God-given purpose," LaSalle said. "It is. I love it too much. This is what I do.

This is when you see the 'mean teacher' for who she really is.

"When you box yourself in to what type of teacher you're going to be, you are limiting yourself, which means you're limiting what your students can get from you."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff




Related Topics:
educationFoti High Fiveteacherhouston isdHISDschoolback to schoolHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOTI HIGH FIVE
Crosby students recognized for helping after fatal fire
Cancer survivor dedicated to inspiring others
Houston museum makes exhibits more autism-friendly
Southwest gives 8-year-old support in cancer battle
More Foti High Five
EDUCATION
$54k sign features HCDE trustee's mom's name
HCC trustee launches corruption probe
Proposed school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris
Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Defaced Columbus statue being cleaned
EXCLUSIVE: Bad odor leads to apartment kush lab
Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
2 teens arrested in murder of 18-year-old in Clute
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
Even hotter in Houston on Friday!
Family: Shooting victim, siblings asked who should die
Show More
Woman found after wandering woods for 25 days
Neighbors say man lived with brother's dead body for weeks
Airline wants airports to curb alcohol sales
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
9-year-old cancer patient becomes Astro for a day
More News
Top Video
Even hotter in Houston on Friday!
EXCLUSIVE: Bad odor leads to apartment kush lab
Family: Shooting victim, siblings asked who should die
State troopers 'back in town' with new lip-sync video
More Video