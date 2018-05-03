EDUCATION

Teacher removed after racist comments in classroom

A teacher in Kansas is removoed from the classroom for mamking racially insensitive comments to a girl. The mother of the girl says this is not the first time. (KTRK)

LEAVEWORTH, Kansas --
A substitute teacher has been removed from a Leavenworth, Kansas school, after apparently making a racially insensitive comment to a student during class.

"I got a call from the principal saying that he needed to tell me that there was a teacher that was removed from the school for using racial derogatory remarks with my daughter, said the girl's mother, only known as Jameila.

She told WDAF-TV what the teacher apparently said to her daughter during class, "She looked at her and said, 'don't give me your ugly black girl face.'"

The mother said the remark was made twice in front of the entire class.

A Leavenworth School District representative says the principal interviewed the student, took a report and removed the substitute teacher from the school within about 20 minutes of this happening.

However, the mother says it's not the first time an incident like this has occurred within the district.

"There's been ongoing problems with the staff being bullies at the school," added the mother.

Also, Jameila referenced another incident, a school Halloween party, where a student was actually wearing a white hood resembling the ones worn by members of the KKK.

She said the actual problem starts at the top, adding, "I think we need to take a look at the leadership there. All of the staff and substitutes need to be retrained and learn how to talk to children and remain professional."
