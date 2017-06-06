CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --A Channelview teacher is out of a job after a student received a mock award naming her "most likely to become a terrorist."
Certificates given to the 13-year-old girl and other junior high students were supposed to be lighthearted. The girl's mother, Ena Hernandez, says she was upset by the certificate given to her daughter.
Channelview ISD issued a statement that read, "We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district."
No further details were offered by the school district.
