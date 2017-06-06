A Channelview teacher is out of a job after a student received a mock award naming her "most likely to become a terrorist."Certificates given to the 13-year-old girl and other junior high students were supposed to be lighthearted. The girl's mother, Ena Hernandez, says she was upset by the certificate given to her daughter.Channelview ISD issued a statement that read, "We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district."No further details were offered by the school district.