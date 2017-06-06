EDUCATION

Teacher out of a job after student voted 'most likely to become a terrorist'

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A Channelview teacher is out of a job after a student received a mock award naming her "most likely to become a terrorist."

Certificates given to the 13-year-old girl and other junior high students were supposed to be lighthearted. The girl's mother, Ena Hernandez, says she was upset by the certificate given to her daughter.

Channelview ISD issued a statement that read, "We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district."

No further details were offered by the school district.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
educationterrorismstudentsteacherChannelview
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
Harvard pulls student offers over offensive memes
Top performing public schools in the Houston area
Teen writes essay about Papa John's, gets into Yale
More Education
Top Stories
DA's office to send case of Denny's fight to grand jury
When does self-defense turn criminal? Experts weigh in
What big rig drivers want freeway drivers to know
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont
Abbott signs texting ban, calls for special session
Show More
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
Man threatened after reporting squatters
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 3-day sale
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
More Photos