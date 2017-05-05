An HISD teacher wasn't chicken to hold up her end of a deal.Vanesa Reyes teaches fifth grade at Wharton Dual Language Academy. She told her students if they passed the STAAR test with 90 percent or higher she would direct traffic dressed as a chicken.The students did it and Reyes directed traffic on Friday at Dallas and Taft in midtown Houston.Reyes makes the bargain with her students each year, but this is the first time she's had to make the feathered appearance.