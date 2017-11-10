TEA rejects HISD high school turnaround program, again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2290178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HISD board members address concerns over a possible TEA takeover of certain schools.

The commissioner of the Texas Education Association has rejected the turnaround plan for Kashmere High school for the second time.The plan is one of 27 submitted to the TEA, one for each campus struggling to stay open because of performance problems.If the plans aren't accepted, the state could take over campuses or the district or close schools altogether.In a letter to school leaders, Commissioner Mike Morath said the re-submitted plan didn't include requested information that the district left out in the first plan and was at risk of closure. Morath said he would give HISD until Friday, Nov. 17 to submit a third plan.The plans, while not made public, include adding staff in specialized areas and focusing learning opportunities in areas the schools need it the most."The Commissioner of Education notified HISD of his decision not to approve the campus turnaround plan for Kashmere High School and offered the district the opportunity to present a modified plan. The Board will be considering the modified plan at a meeting next Thursday," a district spokesman said.