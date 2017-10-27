FRIDAY FLYOVER

Morton Ranch students show their support for Astros in Friday Flyover

EMBED </>More Videos

Morton Ranch HS shows support for Astros in Friday Flyover formation.

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of high school students showed their Houston Astros pride by spelling out "Astros #1" on their football field.

The students are participants of the ABC13 Friday Flyover, a competition in which high schools are selected to create three impressive formations using their student body on their respective turfs. The school's formations are then up for a vote, and a winner is crowned.

The Morton Ranch High School students lined up early to get into formation. ABC13 also featured their school because of the way their student body helps to create a custom student life experience through a student-led group called the Principal Communication Network (PCN).

"As a students, we have a lot more to say," said senior Ryan Marron.

"It's great to be seen as a young adult coming into high school instead of a child from middle school and elementary," said senior Jordan Bates.

The nearly half dozen students are selected by their predecessors to participate in PCN. The group meets with the principal of the school to air out grievances, give solutions, and also make suggestions on how to improve student life on campus.

"We all want to come together and make the school a better school," said Marron.

PCN not only gives students a voice, but it gives them ownership of their high school experience. The students are tasked to make their own mission statement, which is posted around school and read each week during morning announcements. So far, students have asked for a number of things to help improve the campus like skateboard racks, refillable water bottle stations and social media offerings like Snapchat filters.

"We use Twitter as a platform to really communicate with a lot of people in our school. We sometimes take polls, we have some questions," said Marron.

"Every moment I am here is a great moment. And it's just because I know that I'm going to be valued and respected as an individual," said Bates.

Bates and his fellow PCN members say they don't always get what they want out of the PCN sit-downs with the principal, but it does allow their voices to be heard.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolfriday flyoverHouston AstrosKaty
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRIDAY FLYOVER
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
St. Pius X steps into formation during Friday Flyover
Stephen F. Austin celebrates 80 years
Alief Taylor students show school spirit post Harvey
More friday flyover
EDUCATION
HISD gives parents more options for school start times
Student says Klein ISD harassed her about pledge
Ball HS dedicates Radio/TV Station to Anita Martini
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Heritage Elementary of La Porte ISD
More Education
Top Stories
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
Guide to getting to World Series in downtown Houston
HCSO: Up to 9 vehicles hit woman who died on Hwy 249
Free! Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets
Bridge on Grand Parkway due for month-long closure
World Series changing conversation about Houston
Math and baseball? How formula is propelling Astros
7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
Show More
National Archives release some long-secret JFK files
World Series is a go! City preparing for games at MMP
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Astros arrive back home to continue World Series
More News
Top Video
Bridge on Grand Parkway due for month-long closure
Guide to getting to World Series in downtown Houston
7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
More Video