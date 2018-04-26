SCHOOL SAFETY

Student brings 'airsoft' gun to Sugar Land Middle School, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Student brings 'airsoft' gun to Sugar Land Middle School, officials say (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A student is facing disciplinary action after bringing an "airsoft" gun to Sugar Land Middle School Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to a statement given by Principal Keith Fickel of Sugar Land Middle School, the student was attempting to sell the gun to another student.

The statement said that the matter was quickly investigated, and the item was confiscated by administrators.

"Please know that at no time were any students in any danger. The student was cooperative with administrators, and disciplinary action is being taken, consistent with the FBISD Student Code of Conduct," Principal Fickel said.

"This is a good opportunity for you to talk to your children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the potential disciplinary action that could result from bringing prohibited items to school. I also ask that you encourage them to immediately notify a campus staff member whenever they have knowledge of a situation that has the potential to be harmful to themselves or to others. Additionally, this is a reminder that students are not to sell any items, personal or otherwise, to other students, while at school or on school property," Fickel commented.

The district says the safety of the students is their top priority.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgunsgun safetyschool safetysugar landSugar LandHoustonFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
South Houston HS student accused of threatening to shoot up school
Katy ISD police sending warning about stranger danger incident
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
14-year-old arrested after gun, knives found in backpack
More school safety
EDUCATION
Teacher suspended for playing allegedly racist song in class
Katy ISD reveals new start times for next school year
HISD backs off charter plan for underperforming schools
Love to play Fortnite? You could win a college scholarship
More Education
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
341 gang members arrested during "Operation Triple Beam"
Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
METRO to test driverless passenger vehicle at Texas Southern
Watt, Altuve play delivery boys to drop off fan's new truck
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
Houston Open still searching for new home for 2019
Show More
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
Fire at UH parking garage sends firefighter to hospital
Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011
AT A GLANCE: A look at well known serial killers in the US since 1971
New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
More News