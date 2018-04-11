  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Server issues disrupt STAAR testing for students in some Houston-area school districts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students across the Houston area may have experienced issues taking the STAAR test Tuesday, Texas Education Agency confirmed.

TEA said there was a temporary disruption in the online version of the test. The students were logged out and unable to log back in.

At the time of the issue, there were approximately 104,000 students taking the test across the state, TEA said.

Only about 40,000 students were affected. The issue was resolved in about 20 minutes.

According to our partners at Community Impact Newspaper, Spring and Klein ISD students were affected by the issue. Approximately 345 students in Klein ISD experienced an interruption in testing. Specific numbers were not available from Spring ISD.

A spokesperson told ABC13 that currently they are unable to tell which specific districts were impacted. No student information was lost during the delay in service.
