A Connecticut high school is getting an F in spelling -- that's after a local radio station pointed out the sign marking the school's main entrance was misspelled with an extra 'E.'The sign -- reading "North Branford High School Main Enterance" -- had been hanging at the school since August, but no one had noticed until now.The school's superintendent said the realization gave everyone a good laugh, and now the spelling error will do some good. The sign will be auctioned off at an upcoming charity event.