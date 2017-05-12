EDUCATION

Radio station points out misspelling on Connecticut school's sign

NORTH BRANFORD, Connecticut --
A Connecticut high school is getting an F in spelling -- that's after a local radio station pointed out the sign marking the school's main entrance was misspelled with an extra 'E.'

The sign -- reading "North Branford High School Main Enterance" -- had been hanging at the school since August, but no one had noticed until now.

The school's superintendent said the realization gave everyone a good laugh, and now the spelling error will do some good. The sign will be auctioned off at an upcoming charity event.

