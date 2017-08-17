EDUCATION

Proposed Conroe ISD school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris

EMBED </>More Videos

Who wouldn't want to go to Chuck Norris Intermediate School?

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The submissions are in and they are random.

The Conroe Independent School District opened the naming process to the public for its newest intermediate school and more than 1,000 names were submitted for consideration.

The names include athletes like Simone Biles, JJ Watt and John Cena.

Many president's names were offered including Ronald W. Reagan, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald J Trump.

Darren H. Goforth, Dr. James "Red" Duke, and Grant Milton are among the more local names proposed. Texas notable Chuck Norris and Chris Kyle were also named.

Some of the suggested names are more abstract like "Imperial," "Uniform Respect" or "Liberty."

Two different astronauts who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster were proposed. They are Commander Rick Husband and Kalpana Chawla, who was the first woman of Indian origin in space.

You can find the full list of submissions here.

Which has your vote?

The new school is set to open in 2018. The district will consider the names on Sept. 15.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationschool boardjj wattpresident barack obamaPresident Donald TrumpConroe
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
METRO helps students get discounted rides
5 free apps that will get your family organized
More Education
Top Stories
Barber accused of touching himself near children at work
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Spain
Deputies identify man accused of stabbing wife to death
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
Astronaut on eclipse: We're all part of cosmic dance
Powerball ticket sold in Humble hits for $2 million
Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean
Boots to Suits: Security jobs available for veterans
Show More
Brief police chase ends in deadly crash
Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year
Trump on Confederate statues: 'You can't change history'
Ex-teacher gets 30 year in prison for sex with student
GOT 'EM: Bait car nets car thieves in middle of joyride
More News
Top Video
Boots to Suits: Security jobs available for veterans
Astronaut on eclipse: We're all part of cosmic dance
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
More Video