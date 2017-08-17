CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --The submissions are in and they are random.
The Conroe Independent School District opened the naming process to the public for its newest intermediate school and more than 1,000 names were submitted for consideration.
The names include athletes like Simone Biles, JJ Watt and John Cena.
Many president's names were offered including Ronald W. Reagan, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald J Trump.
Darren H. Goforth, Dr. James "Red" Duke, and Grant Milton are among the more local names proposed. Texas notable Chuck Norris and Chris Kyle were also named.
Some of the suggested names are more abstract like "Imperial," "Uniform Respect" or "Liberty."
Two different astronauts who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster were proposed. They are Commander Rick Husband and Kalpana Chawla, who was the first woman of Indian origin in space.
You can find the full list of submissions here.
Which has your vote?
The new school is set to open in 2018. The district will consider the names on Sept. 15.
