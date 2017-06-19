A former Ivy League president has been named to lead Prairie View A&M University as interim president.Dr. Ruth Simmons, who retired as president of Brown University in 2012, will start as interim president on July 1. Last week, President George Wright announced that he was stepping down after 14 years to return to teaching."We are fortunate to have such a high-caliber scholar and administrator who can step in without missing a beat," said Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp in a release. "Dr. Simmons has been an important figure on the national stage for decades. She has the credentials to be the president of any university in America. I am so excited to have her join us."Simmons, who attended public schools in Houston, graduated from Dillard University and received her Ph. D. from Harvard University.In a press release, Simmons said Prairie View A&M appealed to her because of the university's history."I have deep roots in Texas, and I was looking for a way to do something helpful for my community," she said.