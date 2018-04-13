EDUCATION

Pearland ISD's mentoring program helping hundreds of students

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearland mentoring program helping out children (KTRK)

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
When 10-year-old Cara Wyatt and her mentor, Dell Mara Lovell see each other for 30 minutes each Wednesday, they usually make slime. Yes, slime. It's Cara's favorite activity.

"I'm somebody that just gets to sit and listen. We have all kinds of fun. We make slime. We do crafts," explains Lovell.

Cara is bright and sociable, but it was her mother, Christy Bulerez-Wyatt's concern that brought Lovell into their lives.

"Unfortunately, my children can no longer see their father, and that's something I don't know how to help her through."

That's where Pearland ISD's RISE Mentoring program has made a difference for them.

"She's a trusting friend, she's just like another mom in your life," Cara told ABC13.

Her mother seconds that whole-heartedly.

"She needed a safe person that I could trust and that she could trust, that could just be there for both of us really," Bulerez-Wyatt said.
EMBED More News Videos

Pearland ISD's mentoring program helping hundreds of students



While many programs, including RISE Mentoring, step in to help troubled kids, Mentor specialist Mandy Benedix doesn't think you need to wait for trouble.

"We very much believe mentoring can be preventative, that's why we do K-12, we can get ahead of a lot of things, and your entire life, we're going to want you seeking out mentors," said Benedix.

RISE Mentoring provides volunteer mentors to 370 children in Pearland schools. Mentors undergo the same background checks which are used by the district, offer references, and train in small groups before meeting their student match.

"I'll admit, the first time I walked into a school I was scared to death, because it was something new for me," said Lovell.

But now, she can't imagine missing her time each week with Cara.

"You can help someone, and you can help yourself even more."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Happy 102nd birthday, Beverly Cleary!
Passion on display at final Fort Bend ISD zoning meeting
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
More Education
Top Stories
Judge could make key decision in case of deadly Denny's fight
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Show More
Plan ahead for road closures during Houston Art Car Parade
Music, movies and Bollywood: Free things to do in Houston
Dentist accused of abusing patient, told him 'You're so cute'
You could be at the helm of mission control at NASA in Houston
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
More News