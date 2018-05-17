EDUCATION

Parents warned ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release

With the release of season 2 of the popular Netflix show "13 Reasons Why," parents are cautioned to know the warning signs of suicide.

Friday, season 2 of the miniseries, based on a fictional account of a teen who died by committing suicide, will be released on Netflix.

The first season of the series, which is rated TV-MA for mature audiences only, followed high schooler Hannah Baker who committed suicide. She leaves behind cassette tapes for the show's characters and the audience to figure out what led to her death.

PARENTS: Do you know the warning signs of suicide?

In a letter sent home to parents, one school district district warned that Netflix has not confirmed storylines for season 2, but that possible storylines set up at the end of Season 1 include:

- another suicide attempt

- a rape trial

- a school shooting

Mental health professionals recommended students not watch the show after reviewing Season 1. While they applauded the show's attempts to discuss weighty topics such as bullying, cyber-bullying, assault, rape and suicide, they added that aspects of the show went against recommendations of mental health professionals and suicide prevention models.

Experts also encouraged parents of children who've already watched the miniseries to watch it again, together and discuss the issues that are raised.

