HISD surveying parents as district looks to standardize start times

HISD wants parents to take survey to share thoughts on standardizing school hours. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HISD is considering making all of its schools start and end the day at the same time next school year, and the district wants your input.

The district is weighing two options for standardizing school hours for the 2018-2019 school year.

Currently, at the more than 280 campuses, the district manages 67 different school start times.

According to the district, different hours create a number of challenges including ineffective bus routes, increased maintenance costs for buses, and the limited availability of buses for student field trips and events.

The district hopes standardizing school start and end times will save money, increase ridership, make bus routes more efficient and extend the life of its bus fleet.

Here are the two current options:

Option 1:
Elementary school start time: 8:15 a.m.
Elementary school dismissal time: 3:35 p.m.
Middle school start time: 7:15 a.m.
Middle school dismissal time: 2:35 p.m.
High school start time: 7:15 a.m.
High school dismissal time: 2:35 p.m.

Option 2:
Elementary school start time: 8:45 a.m.
Elementary school dismissal time: 4:05 p.m.
Middle school start time: 7:30 a.m.
Middle school dismissal time: 2:50 p.m.
High school start time: 7:30 a.m.
High school dismissal time: 2:50 p.m.

HISD is asking parents to take a short online survey to let the district know which option they prefer for their children.

The survey ends Nov. 6.

