Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts

Parents are expressing concern about where HISD will cut $115 million from in the school budget. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents, students and school staff members met at Paul Revere Middle School with lots of questions about the $115 million in proposed budget cuts.

The district calls the budget problems a perfect storm.

It gets most of its funding from property taxes but Hurricane Harvey is knocking that revenue down.

HISD is also required to pay the state of Texas millions of dollars in a so-called recapture payment this year, a program where wealthier districts share funding with poorer ones.

The situation has created a painful double punch to the district.

Where those funds will be cut is still being discussed.

Some are expected to come from district administration, and some from schools.

The HISD board president said there's a lot on the chopping block: vacant positions that may not be filled, teachers, bus drivers, custodians and more.

Some employees are waiting to hear if they'll still have a job.

Additional meetings are scheduled, and many people want their voices heard before the ax swings at their campus.

