Parents concerned about students not having sidewalks at Conroe ISD elementary school

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents in Conroe ISD are concerned about the lack of sidewalks near Bradley Elementary School.

The district released the following statement:

"As you can imagine, families are excited about the first day of school and many choose to park their cars so they can walk their children to class as opposed to using the car rider drop-off line. Conroe ISD built sidewalks on district property leading to Bradley Elementary and works closely with neighborhoods to create safe walking paths to and from our schools. Community developers determine whether or not to provide paved sidewalks in the neighborhoods, and there are several neighborhoods across Conroe ISD without them. In addition to providing paved walkways on our property, we also provide crossing guards and police support during arrival and dismissal times. The safety of all of our students is our utmost priority."

