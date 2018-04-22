SLAVERY

Family outraged by simulation of underground railroad during middle school field trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Family upset by simluation of underground railroad

By
SOUTH HOLLAND, Illinois --
What was supposed to be nothing more than an educational field trip about science and nature for some junior high school students ended up being highly controversial and for one family, very offensive.

A family is outraged over a simulation of an underground railroad during the school field trip.

McKinley Junior High School students where spending several days in March at Nature's Classroom Institute in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. They spent several days studying nature, and conducting science experiments.

However, on the last night of the field trip, the family tells WLS-TV there was an activity which simulated the underground railroad.

The underground railroad was a network of safe houses and routes for slaves to make their way to free states during the 19th century.

"It talked about how we were runaways and our cover story was we were a singing choir from Georgia called The Peaches," says student Baily Peterson. She added that teachers, who were chaperones during the field trip, took part in the activity.

"She was nervous about telling me that she felt funny about it, because all the students were black and the teachers were white," says Baily's mother, Dawn Peterson, adding there was no communication in any paperwork that the underground railroad was part of the field trip.

The superintendent of South Holland School District 150, Jerry Jordan, responded about the activity, saying it was a misunderstanding. "There is a perception that we had the kids being chased by white folks that night, in the dark, through the woods. That's not what took place. It was a night hike," Jordan said.

Jordan added in the future, there will be better communication about activities on classroom field trips.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationslaveryteacherfield tripIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SLAVERY
$120K paid to woman in Cinco Ranch human trafficking case
Teacher's slavery lesson outrages students, parents
Teacher's interactive slavery lesson outrages students, parents
Teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
More slavery
EDUCATION
Students react after Maryland school removes bathroom doors
Off the Wall! Friendswood HS competes in Vans shoe design contest
Outdated books teaching students Bush 41 is still president
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
More Education
Top Stories
Suspects on the run after robbing Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver acts erratically during investigation of tragic collision
2 teen fugitives wanted after escaping juvenile prison
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service in College Station
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
Show More
HPD officer responsive after critical golf cart crash
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
More News