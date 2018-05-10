Kevin Quinn celebrates his daughter's graduation from elementary school

As high school and college graduates celebrate their accomplishments and make their way out in the world, we share a few words of advice.I didn't get to graduation day through my own work alone and maybe you didn't either. We all had help. Before you throw your mortarboard skyward, put pen to paper and write an old fashioned thank you to someone who helped you get there - parents, teacher, coach, aunt, friend, someone. Congratulations. TedMy advice for graduates: Work hard. Don't let up. Set a new goal. Stay focused. What's your next great adventure? Be diligent. And don't forget something my Dad repeatedly told us: "Stay within yourself." If you can't figure out exactly what that means, maybe you should consider it more.Remember the words of Master Oogway, "The past is history, the future is a mystery, but today is a gift. That's why they call it the present."This is a crucial time in your life to devise a plan. Think about where you want to end up, and work backwards to develop concrete steps to get there. Remember, a goal without a plan is a dream!Be smart about social media. There is always a record.Don't expect to make the big bucks right away. Some of your best memories may be from when you had to struggle.Congratulations!I only have one piece of advice: Don't be a cynic. Rolling your eyes never makes you as cool as you think it will.If you work hard, smile a lot, and believe things will work out, they probably will. If not, you can always start over.Advice to grads:1. Listen to your parents. Youth has no advantage over experience. And years from now, you may realize they knew more you gave them credit for.2. Good electricians and plumbers can retire millionaires. Trade schools are trendy now.3. Watch what you post on social edit. Do you really want your potential boss seeing THAT picture?4. Tell the people who got you this far "thank you!"'You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.' - Oprah"If you don't take time to laugh, you are wasting time" -- A quote from my dadDream big and dream often. Push yourself beyond your limits. Force yourself out of your comfort zone, so you grow in ways you never knew. Follow your heart and stay true to what you believe in. Every day is a chance to learn, to make an impact, and to give back. Most importantly, you'll get kicked down in this life. Stay there only to catch your breath, brush yourself off, and move on. Life is far too short for regrets, far too fleeting to wish you took a leap of faith."Excellence is not a skill. It is an attitude." - Ralph Marston"If you're not first, you're last." - Ricky Bobby . - Yes, I quoted Ricky Bobby.Congratulations on your graduation! You did it. Now work harder than you have every worked in your life.As a young graduate I remember thinking, 'Why are all the adults telling me the exact same thing'? As an adult with years of life experience, I now know why.Set your goals, write them down and when you feel like giving up, look at them and fight even harder to achieve those goals. Working hard and fighting for your goals helps you live life with few regrets. There are so many people who wish they could go back and change things but with hard work you can be one who'll get it right the first time. That's what the "adults" in my life told me ... and it works :)The best of luck!It's great to have a final destination you're focused on, we all have one. But on the way there don't be in such a rush, take the scenic route... and you know all those scenic overlooks? Be sure and stop at each and every one of them because God put them there for a reason!Favorite quote:"It's never too late to be what you might have been." - George EliotCongratulations to all the graduates, and to the teachers, professors, parents and others who helped guide them to their accomplishments.