EDUCATION

Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police department

(Molly Draper/Facebook via Storyful)

An Ohio 10-year-old needed help with her math homework, so she turned to her local boys in blue.

When Lena Draper sent the Marion, Ohio Police Department a Facebook message asking for help with her math homework, they didn't hesitate to respond.

She posted the math problem (8 + 29) x 15. Someone answered back with help, "Do the numbers in the parenthesis first so in essence it would be 37 x 15."

Lena sent a more complex to the page, "(90 + 27) + (29 + 15) x 2"

The department replied, "Take the answer from the first parenthesis plus the answer from the second parenthesis and multiply that answer by two."

Despite the fact the answer given to the second question was an incorrect one, Lena's mother, Molly Draper was grateful for the help. "Thank you, Marion, Ohio Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Draper said she was tickled that the police department tried to help her daughter with her homework. "I didn't believe her and asked for a screen shot. I thought it was pretty funny. And I love that they went ahead with it," she told ABC News.

In response to the incident, the Marion PD posted on its Facebook page that it is a full-service police department that makes every emergency a cause to be answered.

When asked if Lena's math problem ever got answered correctly, her mom said, "I hope so. But we'll see when she gets her paper back."
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodeducationmathohio
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Blue suit, brown shoes, no job fair for Rutgers students
HISD State of Schools address sells out Hilton Americas Hotel
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Conley Elementary School
Mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
More Education
Top Stories
Mother of 2 killed on her way to work
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Burger King owner to buy Popeye's for $1.8B
Levy Park holding grand re-opening Saturday
Show More
Coyote follows doctor into office
Burglar gets knocked out during break-in
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Driver gets close call with spinning car
Suspect in explosion at Palace Inn motel arrested
More News
Photos
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse
More Photos