Off the Wall! Friendswood HS competing in Vans shoe design contest

Friendswood High School art students need your votes for a shoe design competition.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
The Friendswood High School art department needs your help, and all it takes is giving the thumbs up to some colorful kicks.

Students have created two shoe designs for the Vans Custom Culture Contest, a nationwide competition that could earn the school some big bucks -- if they win.

The first pair has a Hurricane Harvey theme. The front of one shoe features a first responder holding a woman and a child through the floodwater. The perimeter of the shoe looks similar to a news ticker, with the words "Harvey breaks record rainfall... 51.88" in 72 hours."

The other shoe in that pair has the words "Houston Strong," a phrase that emerged after the hurricane hit along with what appears to be a satellite view of the storm as it swirled.

Iconic Houston staples also adorn the shoe - the skyline and the "Be Someone" sign. Students say they included the sign because everyone became a first responder during Harvey.



Friendswood was one of the many areas hit hard by the storm.

The second pair represents the Vans' motto,"Off the Wall", giving a nod to the brand's music, street art and skateboarding culture.



Friendswood is one of 50 semi-finalists.

If they win, they'll get $75,000 toward their art program, plus a concert thrown by Vans.

The designs with the most votes wins.

If you like what you see, you can vote for them here starting April 23 until May 4.
