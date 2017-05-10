EDUCATION

New York substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the story.

By
NEW YORK --
A substitute teacher has been fired after allegedly ripping a hijab off the head of an 8-year-old student in Bronx, New York.

Police say the girl was misbehaving by refusing to get out of the teacher's chair.

School officials say that's no excuse for the teacher's reaction.

The Bennington School in the Bronx, like just about all New York public schools, has a student body and faculty that reflects the diversity of the city.

Edah Oghentega, 31, apparently didn't get that memo. He was a substitute teacher at Bennington and last Tuesday he was in charge of a second grade class.

Some of the students were misbehaving, including an 8-year-old girl wearing the religious headscarf called a hijab.

Muslim women and often young girls wear the hijab to show modesty or piety in public.


According to police and education officials, the teacher first threatened to and then did rip the hijab off the girl's head.

Tuesday, the Department of Education issued this statement: "This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable. This individual was removed from the school immediately and his employment has been terminated."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationmuslimsstudentsteacherNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Single mom graduates to become medical doctor
Good grades earn Spring ISD senior new car
At 70, 'Grandma Shirley' finally gets degree
18-year-old elected to Pearland school board seat
More Education
Top Stories
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Haverstock Hills shooting suspect arrested in Fla.
Man arrested for attacking elderly women in Harris Co.
Man convicted in Houston murder taken off death row
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
At 4:30: Startup affordably outfits the fashionably fabulous
Civil rights lawsuit filed over use of force in city jail
Show More
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Missing boy with autism found safe in Galveston Co.
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
More News
Top Video
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Civil rights lawsuit filed over use of force in city jail
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Lion attacks trainer during circus
More Video