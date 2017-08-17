EDUCATION

METRO helps students get discounted rides

METRO offering discounted rides for students.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
METRO is helping students get a discounted ride to school.

Student METRO Q cards offer kindergarten through 12th grade students, as well as those taking college classes, 50 percent off on buses and rail lines.

To help you get your card, the ride store at 1900 Main is open extended hours.

The store's hours for this coming Saturday and August 26 are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Documents required for college students:
  • Government-issued ID
  • Class schedule and fee receipt or letter verifying you are a full-time student on school letterhead

Documents required for K-12 Students:
  • Show one of the following: A current student ID, enrollment form, or report card


You can also get your student q-card online.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
