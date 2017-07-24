Mechanical issue closes Texas Southern Univ. campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A mechanical issue has forced classes to cancel this morning at Texas Southern University.
The issue stems at the university's central plant affecting the air conditioning. The campus was closed to classes and other TSU-sponsored activities.
Students who live on campus are being sent back to their housing units, while off-campus students are being instructed to leave. The school noted the AC issue does not affect the dorms.
There is no word on how long the closure will last.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff