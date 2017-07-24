TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Mechanical issue closes Texas Southern Univ. campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Mechanical issue closes TSU campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mechanical issue has forced classes to cancel this morning at Texas Southern University.

The issue stems at the university's central plant affecting the air conditioning. The campus was closed to classes and other TSU-sponsored activities.

Students who live on campus are being sent back to their housing units, while off-campus students are being instructed to leave. The school noted the AC issue does not affect the dorms.

There is no word on how long the closure will last.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationschool closurestexas southern universityHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
8 women vie for Miss Black Houston title at TSU
SWAC to forgo football title game after 2017 season
TSU defeats Alabama State to win SWAC baseball title
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
More texas southern university
EDUCATION
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Conroe ISD needs your help to name a new school
YMCA Operation Backpack
Tax hike could be coming for Spring ISD residents
More Education
Top Stories
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
Woman dragged to her death in tragic hit and run
How dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston
Parents of terminally ill baby give up fight
New headache for Westheimer drivers today
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
Grim details emerge in murder of 13-year-old boy
18-year-old arrested after live streaming deadly crash
Show More
Need to do a stakeout? Bid on this van used by the FBI
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
MUST SEE: 2 elephants swept away at sea rescued
New concerns over tainted alcohol at resorts in Mexico
McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats
More News
Top Video
Texas mom encourages people to ride empty tube for son
'Don't Do This If You See a Black Bear in The Wild'
Toyota and Honda plan Camry and Accord updates for 2018
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
More Video