Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future

Today is Match Day for medical students. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After years of preparation, fourth-year medical students will learn where they will spend their residencies.

At UT Health and Baylor, more than 200 medical students will learn where they will spend the next three to seven years.

It starts with a basket full of envelopes that contain the names of fourth-year medical students and the residency programs they have "matched" into.

These matches are a result of an interview process during which both students and programs rank each other in order of preference; then in a lottery of sorts, a computer algorithm decides who ends up where.
