So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf— Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017
The education activist, known around the world simply as "Malala," made the announcement on Thursday. "So excited to go to Oxford!!" she wrote on Twitter.
Malala, who survived an attack on her life by a terrorist when she was 15, is now a 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner. In July, she joined Twitter and announced that she had finished secondary school.
Her most recent tweet states that Malala will be studying philosophy, politics and economics.