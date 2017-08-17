Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year

Elementary Schools - 7:55 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Middle Schools - 8:55 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

High Schools - 7:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Roberson Middle School - 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Spring Early College Academy - 7:50 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Welcome back, Spring ISD.There is a lot of new and exciting news for the district for the 2017-2018 school year.The district is adding 60 new buses to its fleet. This will allow the district to serve nearly 22,000 students who live within a mile of the school and need bus transportation.The money used to buy the buses came from the 2016 bond referendum. District officials hope it will improve safety for students, and will ease traffic congestion.The district received about 150 pallets of new books over summer break. They're hoping the addition of the new books will appeal to more students and promote a love of reading.Many schools are also getting a revamp in technology, specifically 3,500 new computers. They're more compact so there will be more desk space for the kids.A change that parents need to know this year is that Spring ISD will add five minutes to its school days. Here's a look at the new timing:The district has been designated a district of innovation. That change allows unique opportunities including the flexibility to better balance the number of days in each semester, allows students to finish their first semester before winter break, and coordinates with local college students to help accelerate learning.Elementary school students will also be getting fed in the morning thanks to a new program known as Breakfast in the Classroom (BIC). Students will be given the opportunity to start their day with a free, healthy, balanced meal. Participation in BIC is not mandatory but students who do take part will get to choose from hot and cold breakfast options served in the classroom or hallway.Anderson and Smith elementary schools will be offering full-day pre-kindergarten programs this year. Now, seven schools offer full-day Pre-K as part of the district's commitment to expand early education options for students and families.Athletes are also getting a few new perks for the 2017-2018 school year. The football fields at Dekaney, Spring and Westfield high schools all have new artificial turf.Eyewitness News Reporter Foti Kallergis is live in Spring with more on these exciting changes on ABC13.