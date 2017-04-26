One local teen will earn her associate's degree weeks before she graduates from high school.Kaitlyn McKinney is part of the first graduating class at iSchool High, a public charter school on the Lone Star College-Montgomery campus. She will graduate with 61 transferable credits that will count toward her psychology degree.iSchool "blends high school and college into one educational experience, giving students a head start on both college and career," the school said in a news release. Students self-teach their high school curriculum at their own pace and spend remaining time taking college courses.McKinney, who started taking college classes as a high school freshman, said she hopes to have her bachelor's degree by the time she turns 19 and her law degree by 2022.Over four years, McKinney's parents only paid $125 for the program.Two other students graduating with McKinney have also earned their associate's degrees.