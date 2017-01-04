EDUCATION

LIVE CHAT Jan 5th 12 noon : Houston Community College

Live Chat Jan 5th 12 noon
HOUSTON --
Houston Community College web chat
We're excited that you're joining the HCC community. Becoming a student at Houston Community College breaks down into 5 steps, outlined at www.hccs.edu/apply. Today's chat is here to help with any questions you may have. For general questions regarding Admission into our college, you may contact our Student Services Contact Center at 713-718-2277 or use our Ask HCC Knowledge base System which is available 24/7 at www.hccs.edu/askhcc

We'll have a transcript available at the conclusion of this live chat.
educationweb chathouston community collegecollegefamilyHouston
