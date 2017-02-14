List of evacuated communities and shelter-in-places

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Most of southeast Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 1pm Tuesday.
The following schools are sheltering-in-place:
@StaffordMSD Shelter in Place at all campuses. The District is taking all safety precautions due to a tornado warning in the area.— Stafford MSD (@StaffordMSD) February 14, 2017
SBISD has lifted its shelter in place for all schools at this time.— Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) February 14, 2017
Parents, we are Sheltered in Place and will remain until the storm has passed. Everyone is safe and sound.— CornerstoneChristian (@CCACougar) February 14, 2017
All FBISD schools are sheltering in place, and we continue to monitor the weather. All students and staff are safe.— Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) February 14, 2017
Lamar CISD sent out a notification to parents:
As a precaution, students and staff located in the District's portable buildings were moved inside the main buildings during this morning's inclement weather. Schools in the parts of the District covered by an inclement-weather warning sheltered in place.
We have no reports of damage to any of our facilities. Most schools are operating normally and we expect all campuses to return to their regular schedules very soon.
We will continue to monitor the weather as the day progresses. Lamar CISD will always be overly cautious during potentially dangerous weather.