EDUCATION

List of airport updates and shelters-in-place

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Most of southeast Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 1pm Tuesday.

The severe weather is impacting Houston airports:
IAH
Delays - 84
Cancellations - 1

HOU
Delays - 8
Cancellations - 8

Severe weather in the Houston area may affect flights. As always, contact your air carrier for the most detailed information regarding flight status.

The following schools are sheltering-in-place:


Lamar CISD sent out a notification to parents:
As a precaution, students and staff located in the District's portable buildings were moved inside the main buildings during this morning's inclement weather. Schools in the parts of the District covered by an inclement-weather warning sheltered in place.

We have no reports of damage to any of our facilities. Most schools are operating normally and we expect all campuses to return to their regular schedules very soon.

We will continue to monitor the weather as the day progresses. Lamar CISD will always be overly cautious during potentially dangerous weather.
EDUCATION
