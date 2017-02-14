List of airport updates and shelters-in-place

@StaffordMSD Shelter in Place at all campuses. The District is taking all safety precautions due to a tornado warning in the area. — Stafford MSD (@StaffordMSD) February 14, 2017

SBISD has lifted its shelter in place for all schools at this time. — Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) February 14, 2017

Parents, we are Sheltered in Place and will remain until the storm has passed. Everyone is safe and sound. — CornerstoneChristian (@CCACougar) February 14, 2017

All FBISD schools are sheltering in place, and we continue to monitor the weather. All students and staff are safe. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) February 14, 2017

Most of southeast Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 1pm Tuesday.The severe weather is impacting Houston airports:Delays - 84Cancellations - 1Delays - 8Cancellations - 8Severe weather in the Houston area may affect flights. As always, contact your air carrier for the most detailed information regarding flight status.The following schools are sheltering-in-place:Lamar CISD sent out a notification to parents: