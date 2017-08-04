EDUCATION

Klein ISD launches new tool to locate your child's bus information

EMBED </>More Videos

Klein ISD launches new tool to locate your child's bus information (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The Klein Independent School District has launched a new tool that allows parents to find detailed information about their child's transportation to and from school.

The new program lets parents enter their address and find their child's bus number, pickup and drop off locations and estimated arrival times.

Here are a few tips from KISD:

  • Your child should be at their bus stop 10 minutes prior to the scheduled pickup time.

  • Although every effort is made to keep the system current, some bus numbers may change.

  • If you need further assistance, please call the Transportation Department at 832.249.4566.

KISD has posted the steps to find your child's bus on their website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationschoolback to schoolstudentsfamilySpring
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Operation Backpack gives students the tools to succeed
YMCA Operation Backpack
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
Kentucky twins get perfect score on ACT
More Education
Top Stories
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Rain moving for Friday and wet weekend ahead
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Lawyer: Shooting was self-defense, not scorned lover
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted on 3 counts
Selena's brother a no-show for court date
Ousted deputy appealing termination after Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Show More
Telemarketing company fined $82M over illegal robocalls
Police pursuit ends on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
Wounded store owner fires back, killing armed robber
Operation Backpack gives students the tools to succeed
No injuries in fire at Dubai's 86-story Torch Tower
More News
Top Video
Lawyer: Shooting was self-defense, not scorned lover
Klein ISD launches new tool to locate your child's bus information
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Telemarketing company fined $82M over illegal robocalls
More Video