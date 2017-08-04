

Your child should be at their bus stop 10 minutes prior to the scheduled pickup time.



Although every effort is made to keep the system current, some bus numbers may change.



If you need further assistance, please call the Transportation Department at 832.249.4566.

The Klein Independent School District has launched a new tool that allows parents to find detailed information about their child's transportation to and from school.The new program lets parents enter their address and find their child's bus number, pickup and drop off locations and estimated arrival times.KISD has posted the steps to find your child's bus on their