Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct

The #KinkaidSchool is one of the oldest, most prestigious and expensive private schools in the Houston area....now investigating after 4 former faculty members were accused of sexual misconduct. The teachers worked b/w 1960’s-90’s. 3 dismissed for misconduct. I’ll have more @10. pic.twitter.com/0BM3xCZ7ZA — Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) May 10, 2018

One of the most prestigious schools in Houston, The Kinkaid School, revealed Wednesday it is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving former teachers and students that took place over three decades.In a letter sent to parents, Kinkaid stated the investigation stems specifically from four former faculty members who were employed from the late 1960s to the early 1990s.Three of the staff members were dismissed by the school when they were discovered to have engaged in sexual misconduct, the letter said, while the fourth was dismissed for unrelated reasons.The revelation was made as the school is beginning to reach out to any past students who may have experienced or seen sexual misconduct at the school.Here is the letter in full: