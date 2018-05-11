HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Katy ISD's school board approved a contract amendment with superintendent Lance Hindt that would pay the leader a "separation payment" of at least $750,000.
Hindt announced he'd leave the district Jan. 1, 2019 at Thursday night's board meeting. The contract states the board was terminating his contract.
The contract amendment, voted on and approved 7-0 by the Katy board, wasn't released to the public until 4 p.m. Friday.
The superintendent was the fourth highest paid top official, according to TEA data.
Hindt was saddled with allegations of plagiarism and bullying that led to his eventual dismissal.
Board members also voted to engage with a law firm to sue unnamed individuals for defamation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
