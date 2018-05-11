TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Katy ISD amendment pays superintendent $750,000 to leave district

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Lance Hindt's contract amendment from Katy ISD. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy ISD's school board approved a contract amendment with superintendent Lance Hindt that would pay the leader a "separation payment" of at least $750,000.

Hindt announced he'd leave the district Jan. 1, 2019 at Thursday night's board meeting. The contract states the board was terminating his contract.

The contract amendment, voted on and approved 7-0 by the Katy board, wasn't released to the public until 4 p.m. Friday.

The superintendent was the fourth highest paid top official, according to TEA data.

Hindt was saddled with allegations of plagiarism and bullying that led to his eventual dismissal.

Board members also voted to engage with a law firm to sue unnamed individuals for defamation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
educationTed Oberg Investigateseducationkaty isd
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Harvey victims say state aid program leaves homes in disrepair
"I don't think they care if I died": Injured officers say benefits denied
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
A look at the church family who knew Mrs. Bush as their own
More Ted Oberg Investigates
EDUCATION
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
Teacher in wheelchair rescued during Harvey smiles through the rain
Katy ISD superintendent resigns in face of 'smear campaign'
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Walker Station Elementary of Fort Bend ISD
More Education
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
Missing former West U mayor found near family ranch, son says
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
LIVING THE DREAM: Gerald Green's journey back with Rockets
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
Show More
20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Finding Rosemary
Loud music helps burglars break in undetected
More News