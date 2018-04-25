Katy ISD reveals new start times for next school year

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Katy ISD has announced new start times for the 2018-2019 school year.
According to the school district, the adjustments will help alleviate the challenges Katy ISD faces with bus driver recruitments.
High school students will now start at 7:25 a.m., with a dismissal at 2:35 p.m.
Elementary school students will either start at 8 a.m. or at 8:20 a.m. A dismissal time for that group is either at 3:20 p.m. or 3:40 p.m.
Junior high students will start at 8:45 a.m., and be dismissed at 3:55 p.m.
Parents who have questions about the new transportation schedule can visit this link.