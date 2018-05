EMBED >More News Videos 'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says

The Katy ISD board of trustees will meet Thursday to consider approving a special outside counsel to pursue legal action on behalf of superintendent Lance Hindt.Hindt has been plagued by allegations of bullying when he was in junior high.The claims first came to light in March when the alleged victim addressed the board during the open forum session.Hindt was also recently accused by a Katy parent of plagiarizing , saying that Hindt's 2012 dissertation at the University of Houston is very similar to one published four years earlier.A district spokesman said there was "zero truth" to the allegation.The board, who has stood by Hindt, said the allegations over the past few months are defamation.Along with considering a lawsuit on his behalf and other school officials, the board will also discuss amending Hindt's contract at Thursday night's meeting.