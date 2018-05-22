EDUCATION

HISD scholarship recipient and Josue Flores' sister says her brother is her 'inspiration'

EMBED </>More Videos

On Tuesday, the Houston Independent School District surprised nine high school seniors with the inaugural Superintendent and Board of Education Scholars awards. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Tuesday, the Houston Independent School District surprised nine high school seniors with the inaugural Superintendent and Board of Education Scholars awards.

Among the recipients was the sister of 11-year-old Josue Flores.
Flores was stabbed to death two years ago as he was walking home from school. His killer has never been found.

The award honors seniors who have exemplified great character and resilience in the face of adversity.

Sofia Flores expressed she wants to become a teacher and says her little brother motivated her.

"Whenever I was tutoring my younger brother and whenever I had finished and he had passed his math star and all his other stars, he had said 'you should be a teacher cause I know you like helping kids, and the way you help me you should do the same for other kids that are struggling in whatever subject they are struggling in,' so my inspiration is my brother," she said.

Flores plans to use the $5,000 scholarship towards her studies at the University of Texas at Austin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHISDscholarshipeducationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Valedictorian forced to remove references to God from speech
East End Education Symposium announces scholarship winners
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Pilgrim Lutheran School of Meyerland
HISD pays up after student's phone stolen at school
More Education
Top Stories
Valdez makes history by winning Democratic runoff for governor
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas runoff results
Fletcher, Crenshaw victorious in key congressional races
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Rockets 'grind out' Game 4 win on the road
Rockets go down to the wire to beat Warriors and tie series 2-2
High School seniors take prom photos at favorite fast food restaurant
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
Trauma survivors reunited with first-responders who helped save them
Show More
Hiker dies after falling off cables in Yosemite National Park
Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
More News