HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --On Tuesday, the Houston Independent School District surprised nine high school seniors with the inaugural Superintendent and Board of Education Scholars awards.
Among the recipients was the sister of 11-year-old Josue Flores.
Flores was stabbed to death two years ago as he was walking home from school. His killer has never been found.
The award honors seniors who have exemplified great character and resilience in the face of adversity.
Sofia Flores expressed she wants to become a teacher and says her little brother motivated her.
"Whenever I was tutoring my younger brother and whenever I had finished and he had passed his math star and all his other stars, he had said 'you should be a teacher cause I know you like helping kids, and the way you help me you should do the same for other kids that are struggling in whatever subject they are struggling in,' so my inspiration is my brother," she said.
Flores plans to use the $5,000 scholarship towards her studies at the University of Texas at Austin.